Commanders OT reveals thoughts after start of rookie training camp
Washington Commanders offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. is going through his first training camp in the NFL.
The rookie from Oregon was the No. 29 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and is competing for a starting job along Washington's offensive line.
The Athletic insider Mike Jones spoke with Conerly about his goals for his first training camp with the Commanders.
Conerly hoping for strong training camp
“I’m just trying to go out there, just be the best version of me, the best communicator and just be an asset to the team,” Conerly said via Jones.
“I’m trying to put my best foot forward, and that’s the best I really do, you know, and really just showing that I’m the right man for the job. I mean, at the end of the day, it’s all about competition. Yeah, that’s what we’re out here doing. And there’s a standard, yeah, in our line room and on the field, and just as a team as a whole, and that’s what I’m here to do. I’m just here to uphold that standard.”
Conerly is expected to compete for the right tackle job against second-year pro Brandon Coleman. There's also a chance he could move inside at right guard with Sam Cosmi missing the start of the season.
If Conerly is able to practice what he is preaching, there's a good chance he'll be part of Washington's plans during his rookie year in some capacity.
Conerly will make his Commanders debut when they travel to Foxboro to face the New England Patriots in the preseason opener on Aug. 8.
