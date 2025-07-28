Laremy Tunsil trade could shape Commanders season
The Washington Commanders are hoping to protect quarterback Jayden Daniels as much as possible in the upcoming season.
That's why they went out and traded for Houston Texans star left tackle Laremy Tunsil.
The Tunsil trade was listed as the fifth-most important move of the offseason by CBS Sports writer Tyler Sullivan.
Tunsil trade holds a lot of weight
"C.J. Stroud was sacked 52 times in 2024, and according to Pro Football Focus, Tunsil only accounted for two of those. He was hardly the problem, and if this revamped line struggles -- particularly whoever takes over at blindside tackle -- it could have major ramifications for Stroud taking another step forward in Year 3 and the Texans' overall success," Sullivan wrote.
"Conversely, this was a major get for the Washington Commanders, who are coming off an appearance in the NFC Championship Game. They struck gold with Jayden Daniels and have now given their rising second-year quarterback a bona fide left tackle to protect him, which should only help his development. A team that was in the NFL's final four a season ago got notably better at one of the most important positions in the sport."
The Tunsil trade could determine whether the Commanders are a contender or a pretender in the upcoming season.
If Tunsil plays like he did in Houston, the Commanders should be back in business among the top teams in the NFC.
Tunsil and the team will continue to practice in training camp ahead of their preseason opener on Aug. 8 against the New England Patriots.
