A Commanders legend is finally being immortalized
Former Washington Commanders wide receiver Santana Moss has long been synonymous with the greats who have donned the burgundy and gold. Now, more than a decade after his final game, Moss is set to be immortalized alongside those legends.
The Commanders recently announced that Moss will become the 52nd player inducted into the franchise’s Ring of Fame. The honor will be celebrated during halftime of the team’s season opener against the New York Giants.
Moss, now an analyst for the team’s in-house media platform Command Center, was caught off guard by the announcement, which was made live at the end of a recent broadcast. The surprise was made even more special as he was joined by family, friends, and former teammates—all sporting hats featuring his name and number to mark the moment.
Though Moss began his NFL career as a first-round pick by the New York Jets in 2001, it was his arrival in Washington in 2005 that cemented his legacy. Traded in exchange for Laveranues Coles, Moss spent 10 seasons with the team and became one of the most productive receivers in franchise history.
Moss built his career on clutch performances and a tireless work ethic—values he carried with him from his days at the University of Miami. It was there he famously declared, “Big-time players step up in big games,” and nobody has embodied that more than Moss. Like his two touchdowns in the final minutes of the fourth quarter against the Cowboys in his debut 2005 season.
In his debut season with Washington, Moss posted a franchise-record 1,483 receiving yards. He also earned his lone Pro Bowl selection that year. Throughout his Commanders career, Moss racked up 581 receptions (3rd all-time), 7,867 receiving yards (4th), and 47 touchdown catches (7th), solidifying his place among the team’s all-time greats.
His accomplishments were also acknowledged in 2022, when he was named to the team’s “Greatest Players” list.
Moss’s upcoming Ring of Fame induction is a tribute to his work ethic, consistency, and clutch performances that have made him a fan favorite for a decade. He left an undeniable mark on the franchise, and his legacy will live on forever etched among the greatest ever to wear the burgundy and gold.
