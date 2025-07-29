Commanders' rival Cowboys get bad injury scare ahead of 2025 season
The Washington Commanders are looking to overcome some of the drama unfolding at the start of training camp as they aim to improve on their performance from a season ago.
Making it to the NFC Championship game is nothing to scoff at, but it would be great to see the Commanders take the NFC East crown away from the Philadelphia Eagles to win the division for the first time since 2020.
The goal for the Commanders is to reach their first Super Bowl in decades, but they will have to navigate an improved division to achieve it.
The Eagles are still the defending champions, and despite losing some key figures from last season, are still the favorites to win the East. The Cowboys will be getting Dak Prescott back behind center and have a new weapon in George Pickens on the outside. The Giants could be considered the worst team in the division, but even they look to have improved their roster this offseason after years of questions regarding their moves.
Cowboys Suffer Major Scare
One of the Commanders' rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, had a scare on Monday during their training camp as their starting left tackle, Tyler Guyton, went down with an injury.
The worst was feared as it appeared that Guyton tore his ACL. However, after further examination, his ACL remained intact, only suffering a bone fracture that is expected to keep him out for 4-6 weeks.
It was likely a huge sigh of relief for Jerry Jones and the 'Boys once the MRI confirmed that Guyton had not suffered a serious injury that would have kept him out for the entire 2025 season.
Guyton, last year's first-round draft pick out of Oklahoma, started to come into his own a season ago. He started 11 games, appearing in 15, helping anchor the Cowboys' offensive line.
At 6'7", 322 pounds, Guyton is a massive offensive lineman. He is still a bit raw, only having played a single season in the league, but he shows plenty of promise to be a starting tackle in the NFL for a long time.
Guyton spent time blocking for Prescott and Cooper Rush once Dak went down with an injury in Week 9, and he now will be tasked with keeping Prescott clean and healthy entering his second year in the league.
It is never good to wish an injury upon anyone, but if Guyton were to have suffered an ACL injury, it would have been a positive for the Commanders on their hunt for the NFC East.
Guyton's fracture won't keep him out too long, but he will miss the rest of training camp with the hope of being ready for Week 1 of the season.
