Commanders’ star Terry McLaurin shares NFL history with Chiefs’ Travis Kelce
The Washington Commanders' season has come to a close. One year removed from going 4-13, the club posted a 12-5 regular season record before advancing all the way to the NFC title.
As a franchise, the Commanders had a rapid turnaround. Led by quarterback Jayden Daniels -- who had one of the best rookie campaigns for a signal-caller -- Washington went to the conference championship game for the first time since 1992.
The Commanders also happened to pick up their first playoff win in any capacity since 2005 while their regular season record was the best since 1991.
While the team was doing things they haven't in decades and Daniels was posting rookie records across the NFL -- star wide receiver Terry McLaurin managed who no other player has in the playoffs since superstar tight end Travis Kelce in 2022.
With Daniels throwing the ball, McLaurin caught a touchdown pass in three straight playoff games -- something no one had done since Kelce during the Chiefs' 2022 playoff run.
"WR Terry McLaurin is the first player to have one receiving touchdown in three straight playoffs games since TE Travis Kelce in 2022," Commanders PR posted on X.
It's quite good company for McLaurin to be with as Kelce was pivotal during the Chiefs' previous runs, as he is right now. For the Commanders wide receiver -- having Daniels drafted to the club has been more than beneficial, providing him with the best quarterback of his career.
