Commanders owner Magic Johnson talks loss vs. Eagles

Magic Johnson was disappointed after the Washington Commanders lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship.

Sep 7, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Commanders owner Magic Johnson before the game against Portland Thorns FC at Audi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders had a good season, but it came to a disappointing end in their 55-23 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night at Lincoln Financial Field.

Commanders minority owner and NBA Hall-of-Famer Earvin "Magic" Johnson has been along for the ride all season long, and he had a message for the team after its elimination.

"I hate losing so I’m mad that my Commanders lost but congratulations to the Philadelphia Eagles for advancing to the Super Bowl. My Commanders hurt our chances of winning the game today with 3 fumbles and too many penalties," Johnson tweeted.

"I want to thank all the Commanders players, coaching staff, fans, and my great Commanders partners on a very good season! The Commanders are back!"

Johnson joined the Commanders ownership group in 2023 after Dan Snyder sold the franchise to majority owner Josh Harris.

While they won only four games last season, the Commanders are well in position to be a yearly threat in the NFC with Jayden Daniels under center and a thriving team built around him on both ends of the field.

