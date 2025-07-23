Veteran stars fuel Washington Commanders' 2025 playoff push
The Washington Commanders are leaning on experience as they push toward contention in 2025, and national media has taken notice.
In CBS Sports Jeff Kerr’s latest rankings of the Top 30 NFL Players Age 30 or Older, Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner and offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil both earned recognition for their continued dominance well into their veteran years.
The Commanders are expected to lean heavily on both players this upcoming season. Wagner checked in at No. 16 on the list, while Tunsil landed at No. 19.
Washington signed Bobby Wagner last offseason to help lead Dan Quinn’s revamped defense, and the 35-year-old continues to play like a future Hall of Famer.
"The future Hall of Famer is still one of the best off-ball linebackers in the game in his mid 30s", said Kerr. A second-team All-Pro last season, Wagner finished with 132 tackles and 10.0 tackles for loss while starting all 17 games. He had 25 tackles and 0.5 sacks in three playoff games. Wagner has garnered All-Pro honors for 11 straight years and made the first team six times. He's on his way to Canton."
At No. 19 on the list is Laremy Tunsil, who arrives in Washington after anchoring the Houston Texans offensive line in recent seasons.
"Tunsil was a stalwart on the Texans offensive line for years, and will have an opportunity to shine with the Commanders", said Kerr. "He allowed just two sacks and 17 pressures last season -- a pressure rate allowed per dropback of 2.4%. Making five Pro Bowls in the past six years, Tunsil has been one of the game's underrated tackles."
For a team that’s been searching for a winning identity, the addition of two proven veterans provides the type of foundation that general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn believe can lead to sustained success.
Washington may be young at key positions, but with stars like Wagner and Tunsil guiding the way, the Commanders’ path to the postseason could be closer than expected.
