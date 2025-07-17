Commanders get much-needed boost in Von Miller
The Washington Commanders knew they needed to make a big move on defense this offseason, so they signed Von Miller to a one-year deal.
Miller, 36, joins the Commanders after being cut by the Buffalo Bills back in March. Miller signed a six-year, $120 million contract in 2022 but injuries derailed his career in western New York.
Miller tore his ACL in his first season with the Bills and was never the same after that. He became a backup for the Bills in his last two seasons with the team.
The Commanders hope Miller will have a chance to do more in D.C., because the defense needs to add a player like him to the mix.
Washington isn't getting the version of Miller that was an All-Pro back in his heyday with the Denver Broncos. Instead, they are getting a player past his prime that could have one or two more years left in his career.
Last season, Miller had six sacks after recording zero in the 2023 season while he was recovering from his knee injury.
The hope is that the Commanders will get that kind of production from Miller. While Washington's pass rush problems might not completely be fixed with a move like this, the team is making an effort to get better in that position.
The Commanders will finalize the details of Miller's contract before he reports to the team's practice facility for training camp on Tuesday.
