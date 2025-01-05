Commanders vs. Cowboys First Quarter Updates
The Washington Commanders are seeking revenge against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18, the final game of the regular season.
Building on the momentum of an overtime win against the Atlanta Falcons and having already clinched a playoff spot, Commanders now aim to secure their seeding with another victory.
A Week 18 win would elevate Washington record to 12-5, their best 17-game performance since 1991 when they finished 14-2. With history on the line, the question remains: Can the Commanders secure the 'W'?
PREGAME
- Commanders Inactives: QB Jeff Driskel (emergency 3rd quarterback), WR K.J. Osborne, CB Marshon Lattimore, S Quan Martin, LB Jordan Magee, C Tyler Biadasz, T Cornelius Lucas
- Cowboys Inactives: QB Will Grier (emergency 3rd quarterback), LB Damone Clark, DE Earnest Brown, T Chuma Edoga, DE Tyrus Wheat, DT Justin Rogers
1st Quarter:
- Week 18 and the final game of the regular season is underway! Dallas won the toss and will defer. Mcaffrey and McNichols in the back to receive for Washington. Touchback, Commanders will take the ball on the 30.
- Daniels first play of the game looking to throw, but is under pressure from Dallas defense. Parsons with the sack. Next play, Daniels to Ertz for 11 yards. 3rd and 3, Dallas blitz and Parsons sacks Daniels again. Commanders are forced to punt away.
- Turpin on the punt return, but illegal block in the back against Dallas. They takeover on the Dallas 18. Dallas first posession, Lance hands off to Dowdle for 2 yards. Dowdle againt up the right for 7 yards. Hand off again to Dowdle, but false start on Dallas. 3rd an 6, Lance floats it to Tolbert for 31 yards.
- 1st and 10 Dallas, Lance with a rifle to Turpin down the middle for 33 yards. Fake hand off, Lance finds Brooks for 13 yards. Flag on the play, illegible man down the field against Dallas. Repeat first down. Lance finds Schoonmaker for 6 yards. 2nd and 9, Dallas moves down the field with a Dowdle run. He picks up 6 yards. Lance to the middle, but it's almost intercepted by Frankie Luvu. Cowboys attempt a 34 yard field goal and its GOOD. Dallas on the board first. Commanders 0, Cowboys 3.
- Touchback on the Dallas kickoff. Daniels with hand off to Robinson for a 2 yard gain. Daniels to Dyami Brown pick up of 6 yards. Next play, Daniels keeps the ball for a gain of 7 yards. 1st and 10, Daniels to Robinson for 4 yards, but PENALTY on Washington for holding.
- 1st and 20 for Commanders, Daniels finds McLaurin for a gain of 5 yards. Daniels floats it to McLaurin but he can't get there in time. Pass incomplete. 3rd and 15, Daniels can't find anyone he scrambles until he's forced out of bounds. Commanders punt it away.
- False start on Dallas. Lance to Dowdle for 4 yards. 2nd and 10, Commanders come in on Lance, he's forced to throw it away. Lance with a throw to Turpin for 7 yards, but not enough for a first down they punt it away. Commanders Crowder on the return but is unable to gain a yard.
- Daniels back to work, finds McLaurin down field but its in and out his hands. Daniels on the next play, but cant find Ekeler for the hand off so he keeps it and runs. 3rd down, Daniels tries to find McLaurin, but pass is incomplete. Commanders punt the ball away. Dallas' Turpin calls for a fair catch.
