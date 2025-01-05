Cowboys Name Starting QB vs. Commanders
The Washington Commanders are facing off against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18, and their opponent kept their starting quarterback decision close to the vest.
However, with inactives being released, it is now revealed that former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance will make the start for the Cowboys, according to NFL insider Jane Slater.
"Trey Lance will get the start for Dallas according to a team source," Slater tweeted. "His first regular season start since Week 2 2022 when he was injured with the 49ers. “Raw” is a word used a lot around here but I’m told they love his athleticism. Footwork, offense and trying to get him meaningful reps have been his biggest challenges here. Set to hit the open market this offseason it allows the a meaningful evaluation."
Now, the Cowboys will get to see Lance to evaluate if he is worth keeping around as Dak Prescott's backup for next season.
The Commanders will look to beat Lance and the Cowboys today in order to secure the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoff picture with a win.
Kickoff between the Commanders and Cowboys is set for 1 p.m. ET inside AT&T Stadium.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Washington Commanders Reveal Inactives Before Dallas Cowboys Game
• Commanders Ready for Cowboys QB Trey Lance
• Commanders Hope For 'Dynamic' Austin Ekeler to Return
• Commanders' Marcus Mariota Integral to Jayden Daniels' Success