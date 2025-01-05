Commander Country

Cowboys Name Starting QB vs. Commanders

The Washington Commanders now know which Dallas Cowboys quarterback they will face.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 10, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Trey Lance (19) throws a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Nov 10, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Trey Lance (19) throws a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders are facing off against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18, and their opponent kept their starting quarterback decision close to the vest.

However, with inactives being released, it is now revealed that former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance will make the start for the Cowboys, according to NFL insider Jane Slater.

"Trey Lance will get the start for Dallas according to a team source," Slater tweeted. "His first regular season start since Week 2 2022 when he was injured with the 49ers. “Raw” is a word used a lot around here but I’m told they love his athleticism. Footwork, offense and trying to get him meaningful reps have been his biggest challenges here. Set to hit the open market this offseason it allows the a meaningful evaluation."

Now, the Cowboys will get to see Lance to evaluate if he is worth keeping around as Dak Prescott's backup for next season.

The Commanders will look to beat Lance and the Cowboys today in order to secure the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoff picture with a win.

Kickoff between the Commanders and Cowboys is set for 1 p.m. ET inside AT&T Stadium.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Washington Commanders Reveal Inactives Before Dallas Cowboys Game

• Commanders Ready for Cowboys QB Trey Lance

• Commanders Hope For 'Dynamic' Austin Ekeler to Return

• Commanders' Marcus Mariota Integral to Jayden Daniels' Success

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News