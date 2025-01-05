Commanders Aim for Milestones and a Strong Finish in Week 18
The Washington Commanders are seeking revenge against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18, the final game of the regular season.
Fresh off an overtime win against the Atlanta Falcons and having already clinched a playoff spot, the Commanders now aim to secure their seeding with another victory.
A win in Week 18 would improve Washington record to 12-5, marking their best performance through 17 games since 1991, when the team finished 14-2. While the franchise is poised to make history, several players are also on the cusp of achieving significant milestones. Here are the key numbers to watch in Week 18 against the Cowboys:
1
Zach Ertz needs one touchdown reception to move into a tie with Dallas Clark for 12th all-time in touchdown receptions by a tight end in NFL history.
Daron Payne is 1.5 sacks away from moving into a tie with DE Montez Sweat and Dave Butz for the eighth most sacks in franchise history.
2
Frankie Luvu needs two sacks to reach 30 career sacks.
Daron Payne needs two tackles for loss to reach 60 career tackles for loss.
Bobby Wagner is two interceptions from 15 career interceptions.
3
Zach Ertz is also three touchdown receptions away to surpass 55 receiving touchdowns. He would become the 10th tight end in NFL history to accomplish the feat.
Terry McLaurin needs three touchdown receptions to reach 40 career touchdown receptions.
4
Though unlikely to happen on Sunday, Brian Robinson Jr. needs 181 rushing yards to reach 2,500 career rushing yards. Robinson Jr. would become the fourth running back in Washington history to record 2,500 rushing yards within his first three seasons.
5
Unlikely to happen on Sunday, Bobby Wagner also needs five sacks to reach 40 career sacks.
