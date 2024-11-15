Commanders vs. Eagles First Quarter Updates
The Washington Commanders head to Lincoln Financial Field this week to face off with the Philadelphia Eagles.
After a nail-biting loss to the Steelers, the Commanders are eager to turn things around and get back in the win column.
Sitting at 7-3, Washington has the chance to improve to 8-3, which would mark their best start through 11 games since 1996. Ready to test their strength against a tough division rival, Washington is ready to make a statement. Can the Commanders knock down the Philadelphia Eagles and become the number one team in the NFC East.
PREGAME
- Commanders Inactives: LB Nick Bellore, CB Marshon Lattimore, K Austin Seibert, Jeff Driskel (emergencey 3rd quarterback), RB Chris Rodriguez Jr., LB Dominique Hampton, G Chris Paul
- Eagles Inactives: ,QB Tanner McKee (emergency 3rd quarterback), CB Eli Ricks, S Tristin McCollum, OL Nick Gates, G/T Darian Kinnard, G Trevor Keegan
1st Quarter:
- Week 11 vs the Eagles has officially kicked off and Washington won the toss and deferred to the Eagles. Commanders will get the ball beginning of second half. Touchback on the kickoff, Eagles will start on their own 30.
- Jalen Hurts completes a short right pass to Jahan Dotson, who’s pushed out of bounds; Hurts next pass short intended for Saquon Barkley falls incomplete.
- Barkley up the right for a 3-yard gain, first down Eagles.
- Barkley again up the middle for 4 yards.
