Commanders vs Titans First Quarter Updates
The Washington Commanders travel to Northwest Stadium for their Week 13 showdown against the Tennessee Titans. After a heart-wrenching loss to the Dallas Cowboys the Commanders are eager to regroup and get back on track.
Sitting at 7-5, Commanders has the chance to improve to 8-5, a record that would mark their best through 13 weeks since 1996.
A victory would not only bolster Washington playoff hopes but also highlight their resilience as they push toward a strong finish to the season.
PREGAME
- Commanders Inactives: QB Jeff Driskel (emergency 3rd quarterback), CB Marshon Lattimore, LB Dominique Hampton, T Andrew Wylie, DT Phidarian Mathis
- Titans Inactives: RB Joshua Kelly, CB Gabe Jeudy-Lally, OT Leroy Watson, TE David Martin-Robinson
1st Quarter
- Week 13 vs. Titans is underway. Commanders won the toss and have deffered and will get the ball the start of the second half.
- Gonzalez nails a 61-yard kickoff to the Titans' 4-yard line. Julius Chestnut returns it 24 yardsJeremy Reaves makes the tackle.
- Flag on the Titans. False start on J. Latham pushes them back 5 yards to their own 23
- Tony Pollard runs up the middle but gets stopped at the Titans' 23 for no gain. Tackle by J. Newton.
- Another flag on the Titans. False start on N. Petit-Frere moves them back 4 yards to the 19.
- Tony Pollard goes up the middle for a tough 1 yard, bringing the ball to the Titans' 24
- Another false start on the Titans. N. Petit-Frere flagged for a 5-yard penalty, moving them back to the 19
- Will Levis throws a short pass left to Tony Pollard, but he loses 3 yards, tackled by J. Newton at the Titans' 16.
- Will Levis' pass to Christian Ridley is incomplete over the middle, broken up by Frankie Luvu.
- Randy Stonehouse punts 50 yards to the Commanders' 34, where the center M. Cox handles the snap. Olamide Zaccheaus returns it 7 yards to the 41, tackled by O. Reese.
- Jayden Daniels completes a short pass to Terry McLaurin, good for 10 yards
- Jayden Daniels throws a short pass to Nic Brown, gaining 9 yards to the Titans' 40, brought down by K. Murray.
- Brian Robinson breaks through the right tackle for a 40-yard touchdown run! Commanders take the lead. Extra point is good. Commanders lead 7-0.
- Zane Gonzalez kicks off 61 yards from the Commanders' 35 to the Titans' 4-yard line. Julius Chestnut returns it 26 yards, bringing it to the Titans' 30.
- Tony Pollard runs around the right end for a 6-yard gain, tackled by B. Wagner
- J. Ojukwu is reported as eligible. Tony Pollard runs around the right end for a 5-yard gain to the Titans' 41, J. Chinn and B. Wagner on the combined tackle.
- Will Levis' pass to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine is incomplete, falling short to the right. Levis completes a short pass to Nate Vannett for a 6-yard gain. Will Levis again throws a short pass to J. Latham, but it's stopped for no gain. Luvu on the tackle. 4th down for Titans.
- Stonehouse punts 53 yards into the end zone, where it results in a touchback. The ball will be placed at the 20-yard line. 9 minutes left in the 1st quarter.
- Brian Robinson runs up the middle for a 4-yard gain to the Commanders' 24, tackled by A. Hooker.
- Jayden Daniels scrambles up the middle for a 5-yard gain to the Commanders. Daniels again completes a short pass to Terry McLaurin for 9 yards. Daniels throws a short pass to Zach Ertz for a 6-yard gain.
- Daniels runs up the right guard for a 4-yard gain to the Commanders' 48, tackled by A. Hooker and T. Sweat. However, there are offsetting penalties: an illegal use of hands on the Titans' J. Baker and offensive holding on the Commanders.
- Robinson runs left tackle for a 3-yard gain. Robinson again runs up the right guard for a 16-yard gain to the Titans' 37, tackled by D. Worley
- Daniels scrambles up the middle for a 5-yard gain to the Titans' 32, tackled by K. Murray. Daniels again with a short pass to Terry McLaurin for an 11-yard gain.
- Jeremy McNichols runs left end for a 12-yard gain. McNichols runs left guard for a 6-yard gain. 1st and goal Commanders.
- Daniels keeps it and scrambles up the middle for a Commanders TOUCHDOWN. Gonzalez with the extra point is good. Commanders still in the lead 14-0.
