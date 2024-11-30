Titans Hungry Before Commanders Matchup
The Washington Commanders are hoping to snap a three-game losing streak in Week 13 as they take on the Tennessee Titans at home.
While the Commanders are favored for the game, the Titans are an opponent that's hungry and hoping to pull off an upset.
The Titans are coming into the game with some momentum after beating the first-place Houston Texans on the road in Week 12, so the Commanders cannot overlook Tennessee when it comes to town.
The Titans are a team that has been devastated by injuries all year long, especially with quarterback Will Levis and star cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, who was placed on injured reserve last week after missing several games with an ailing quad.
However, the players that will suit up on Sunday have the ability to catch a struggling Commanders team off guard.
The Commanders are limping into the matchup on a three-game skid, so the urgency has to be dialed up a little bit, especially for rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Daniels is set to face a Titans defense that has played far better than its record suggests. Despite coming into the game with a 3-8 mark, the Titans have allowed the second-fewest yards per game in the NFL behind the Philadelphia Eagles.
If Daniels can figure out ways to unravel the Titans defense and if the Commanders can force a turnover or two against Levis and the offense, Washington could snap its losing streak and get back on track.
