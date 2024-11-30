Commander Country

Titans Hungry Before Commanders Matchup

The Washington Commanders shouldn't underestimate the Tennessee Titans.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 24, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) drops back in the pocket against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Nov 24, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) drops back in the pocket against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders are hoping to snap a three-game losing streak in Week 13 as they take on the Tennessee Titans at home.

While the Commanders are favored for the game, the Titans are an opponent that's hungry and hoping to pull off an upset.

The Titans are coming into the game with some momentum after beating the first-place Houston Texans on the road in Week 12, so the Commanders cannot overlook Tennessee when it comes to town.

The Titans are a team that has been devastated by injuries all year long, especially with quarterback Will Levis and star cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, who was placed on injured reserve last week after missing several games with an ailing quad.

However, the players that will suit up on Sunday have the ability to catch a struggling Commanders team off guard.

The Commanders are limping into the matchup on a three-game skid, so the urgency has to be dialed up a little bit, especially for rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Daniels is set to face a Titans defense that has played far better than its record suggests. Despite coming into the game with a 3-8 mark, the Titans have allowed the second-fewest yards per game in the NFL behind the Philadelphia Eagles.

If Daniels can figure out ways to unravel the Titans defense and if the Commanders can force a turnover or two against Levis and the offense, Washington could snap its losing streak and get back on track.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders DT Impressing in Rookie Year

• 3 Things Commanders Need to 'Stash and Trash' From Week 12 Loss to Cowboys

• Titans vs. Commanders Prediction Revealed

• What Dan Quinn Said About Marshon Lattimore's Availability For Commanders-Titans

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News