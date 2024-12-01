Staff Predictions Ahead of Commanders vs. Titans
The Washington Commanders are in a bit of a lull as of late, having lost three straight games including two at the hands of the NFC East foes. The Commanders are still sitting in a nice spot though as they own a 7-5 record and still in a playoff spot as things currently stand. However, they will need to figure out their flaws quickly if they hope to not let the early season success be forgotten about and maintain their postseason position.
Washington will have a great chance at getting things back on track when they host the Tennessee Titans who have struggled to a 3-8 record but are coming off a huge upset victory over the Houston Texans. The Titans are playing inspired ball understanding that they can play spoiler the rest of the season as they have pretty much no shot at reaching the playoffs.
While the Commanders should win this one on paper, let's see how our staff here at CommanderGameday see this one playing out.
David Harrison (@DHarrison82)
It shouldn’t take another game of offensive struggles for Kliff Kingsbury to get the message, so I’m going to lean on the side of coaching helping rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels get back on track. Meanwhile, the defense will look to get after Will Levis and force mistakes.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 7-5
Commanders 27, Titans 24
Kade Kimble (@kadekimble)
After a three-game skid, the Washington Commanders are going to have to grind out a win over the Tennessee Titans to right the ship. The Eagles have all but locked up the NFC East, so the Commanders need to be sharp to earn a playoff bid. The defense will play a huge role in securing the victory late.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 5-6
**Excludes Panthers' game**
Commanders 21, Titans 14
Jeremy Brener (@JeremyBrener)
The Commanders face off against a Titans team with little to lose. This will be a big test for Jayden Daniels, and based on how the past few weeks have gone, I think he will fall just short.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 7-5
Titans 20, Commanders 16
Caleb Skinner (@chsnole)
The Commanders are clearly the better team in this matchup but Washington has dropped three straight games and have struggled on the offensive side of the ball as of late failing to do enough on meaningful downs in order to pull away with victories. The Commanders now get the Tennessee Titans, who have had issues of their own, but are coming off a huge upset win over the Houston Texans.
This is a great spot for the Commanders to get things back on track but with each team's recent trends I think they can find themselves dropping their fourth straight with Tennessee not having anything to lose at this point in the season.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 6-5
**Excludes Ravens' prediction due to Hurricane Milton**
Titans 24, Commanders 21
CONSENSUS: Split (2-2)
