Could Washington Commanders Sign Pro Bowl Free Agent DE?
The Washington Commanders are in need of a pass rush after trading away Montez Sweat and Chase Young in the middle of last season.
The Commanders tried replacing Sweat and Young with Dorance Armstrong and Clelin Ferrell, but the star power isn't the same. Another addition to the pass rush would be welcomed.
Bleacher Report suggests the idea of signing of signing D.C. native Yannick Ngakoue.
"The Commanders could use some pass-rush help and Ngakoue might be interested in coming home as he's from Washington D.C. and went to college at Maryland," Bleacher Report writes. "Plus, it doesn't hurt that the eight-year veteran has had at least eight sacks in every season he's played in a minimum of 15 games."
Ngakoue, 29, has played for six different franchises in the past five seasons. He last played for the Chicago Bears last season, where he made 13 starts and recorded four sacks.
He may not be the Pro Bowl talent he was in 2017 with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he is someone that opposing offensive coordinators will have to game plan for, and that makes the Commanders slightly more dangerous.
