Commander Country

Could Washington Commanders Sign Pro Bowl Free Agent DE?

The Washington Commanders could look to sign Yannick Ngakoue.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 5, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14) passes over Chicago Bears defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 5, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14) passes over Chicago Bears defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Washington Commanders are in need of a pass rush after trading away Montez Sweat and Chase Young in the middle of last season.

The Commanders tried replacing Sweat and Young with Dorance Armstrong and Clelin Ferrell, but the star power isn't the same. Another addition to the pass rush would be welcomed.

Bleacher Report suggests the idea of signing of signing D.C. native Yannick Ngakoue.

"The Commanders could use some pass-rush help and Ngakoue might be interested in coming home as he's from Washington D.C. and went to college at Maryland," Bleacher Report writes. "Plus, it doesn't hurt that the eight-year veteran has had at least eight sacks in every season he's played in a minimum of 15 games."

READ MORE: Jahan Dotson Fired Up for Commanders Showdown After Eagles Trade

Ngakoue, 29, has played for six different franchises in the past five seasons. He last played for the Chicago Bears last season, where he made 13 starts and recorded four sacks.

He may not be the Pro Bowl talent he was in 2017 with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he is someone that opposing offensive coordinators will have to game plan for, and that makes the Commanders slightly more dangerous.

READ MORE: Washington Commanders' Martavis Bryant Shines in Win vs. New England Patriots

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Washington Commanders' Martavis Bryant Shines in Win vs. New England Patriots

• Commanders Urged to Cut Quarterback Ahead of 2024 Season

• Washington Commanders Win in 20-10 Preseason Comeback Led by QB Trace McSorley

Commanders Won't Be Trading For Cowboys Star WR CeeDee Lamb

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News