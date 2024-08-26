Jahan Dotson Fired Up for Commanders Showdown After Eagles Trade
The Washington Commanders moved a former first-round pick to a division rival ahead of the 2024 NFL season kicking off. Jahan Dotson is now a member of the Philadelphia Eagles as the Commanders moved on from the 2022 first-round wide receiver.
Trading Dotson within the division, Washington will be able to square off against their former first-round pick twice next season -- once at home and once on the road.
For Dotson, this will be his opportunity to show his former franchise what they're missing out on. He claimed he's not going to get his head down about the trade, but he did claim he's going to have a bit of fire under him when the two sides square off.
"I talked to coach Dan Quinn and Mr. Adam Peters and they told me they think very highly of me," Dotson said. "It was kind of just something that happens, you know. These things happen all the time in the NFL. I'm not going to take it personal until I see Washington."
It doesn't seem there is too much bad blood between the two sides, but Dotson is fine for wanting a little bit of revenge against the Commanders. He didn't exactly get a fair shot at playing with a solid quarterback under center. The third-year wide receiver also gave his reaction to the trade.
"It was a shock, you know? Just because all I know in the NFL is Washington Commanders," he said. "But at the end of the day, it's a business, and I understand that very much so."
As mentioned, Dotson and the Commanders will square off twice during the regular season, and the former Washington wide receiver will likely be the Eagles' WR3 with a chance to make a real impact. Playing alongside AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith and having Jalen Hurts be the quarterback should help Dotson bounce back after an underwhelming couple of seasons with Washington.
