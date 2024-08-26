Commander Country

Commanders Won't Be Trading For Cowboys Star WR CeeDee Lamb

One Washington Commanders rival is signed on to be part of the NFC East Division rivalry for years to come after Monday's news.

David Harrison

Nov 23, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) runs the ball after catching a pass against Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (25) and linebacker Jamin Davis (52) in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 23, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) runs the ball after catching a pass against Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (25) and linebacker Jamin Davis (52) in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports / Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

It's been a very active last seven days or so for rivals of the Washington Commanders in the NFC East Division as it pertains to the receiver room.

Of course, it all started with the Commanders themselves adding to the Philadelphia Eagles' group by agreeing to trade third-year receiver Jahan Dotson within the division. Then, on Monday, big news out of the Dallas Cowboys' organization via Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

"The Cowboys and All-Pro WR CeeDee Lamb agreed on a massive 4-year extension worth $136M," Rapoport tweeted Monday announcing a deal struck between Lamb - loosely considered a trade target for Washington by some - and Dallas. "Lamb gets $100M guaranteed and a WR-record $38M signing bonus in a deal done by Tory Dandy of CAA. He’s the 2nd highest paid non-QB in NFL history."

READ MORE: Commanders Trade Jahan Dotson; 49ers' Brandon Aiyuk Deal Coming?

Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb attempts to evade Washington Commanders defenders Benjamin St-Juste and Jamin Davis.
Nov 23, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) runs the ball after catching a pass against Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (25) and linebacker Jamin Davis (52) in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports / Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

On the heels of the Dotson trade there were some sites who speculated the Commanders may actually trade for the Cowboys star receiver who had not participated in training camp or the preseason in his efforts to secure the new deal.

Of course, most believed that possibility to be baseless as the reality where Dallas owner Jerry Jones trades his best player to Washington probably doesn't exist in any of the multiverses, but especially not this one.

In his four NFL seasons Lamb has faced the Commanders eight times, losing in three and being held without a catch once.

Lamb will now report to the Cowboys in the coming days and begin working on getting back into rhythm with quarterback Dak Prescott who is hoping for a new deal of his own. Of course, some will wonder if there's going to be any rust between the two having missed out on camp and the preseason.

For Washington, any rust the duo has will be well broken by the time it sees Dallas for the first time on November 24th in Week 12 of the 2024 NFL Season.

READ MORE: Projecting the Washington Commanders Initial 53-Man Active Roster

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

Washington Commanders' Martavis Bryant Shines in Win vs. New England Patriots

• 'Honoring Our Alumni' Providing Motivation for Commanders to Fix Sean Taylor Memorial

• Commanders Urged to Cut Quarterback Ahead of 2024 Season

• Washington Commanders Win in 20-10 Preseason Comeback Led by QB Trace McSorley

Published
David Harrison

DAVID HARRISON

David Harrison has covered the NFL since 2015 as a digital content creator in both written and audio media. He is the host of Locked On Commanders and a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. His previous career was as a Military Working Dog Handler for the United States Army. Contact David via email at david.w.harrison82@gmail.com or on Twitter @DHarrison82.

Home/News