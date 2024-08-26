Commanders Won't Be Trading For Cowboys Star WR CeeDee Lamb
It's been a very active last seven days or so for rivals of the Washington Commanders in the NFC East Division as it pertains to the receiver room.
Of course, it all started with the Commanders themselves adding to the Philadelphia Eagles' group by agreeing to trade third-year receiver Jahan Dotson within the division. Then, on Monday, big news out of the Dallas Cowboys' organization via Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
"The Cowboys and All-Pro WR CeeDee Lamb agreed on a massive 4-year extension worth $136M," Rapoport tweeted Monday announcing a deal struck between Lamb - loosely considered a trade target for Washington by some - and Dallas. "Lamb gets $100M guaranteed and a WR-record $38M signing bonus in a deal done by Tory Dandy of CAA. He’s the 2nd highest paid non-QB in NFL history."
On the heels of the Dotson trade there were some sites who speculated the Commanders may actually trade for the Cowboys star receiver who had not participated in training camp or the preseason in his efforts to secure the new deal.
Of course, most believed that possibility to be baseless as the reality where Dallas owner Jerry Jones trades his best player to Washington probably doesn't exist in any of the multiverses, but especially not this one.
In his four NFL seasons Lamb has faced the Commanders eight times, losing in three and being held without a catch once.
Lamb will now report to the Cowboys in the coming days and begin working on getting back into rhythm with quarterback Dak Prescott who is hoping for a new deal of his own. Of course, some will wonder if there's going to be any rust between the two having missed out on camp and the preseason.
For Washington, any rust the duo has will be well broken by the time it sees Dallas for the first time on November 24th in Week 12 of the 2024 NFL Season.
