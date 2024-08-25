Commanders Urged to Cut Quarterback Ahead of 2024 Season
The end game is here. Regular season NFL football is nearly back. The preseason is soon to end, as the Washington Commanders' nightcap will mark the end of the exhibition games.
With this, teams will soon be cutting players and trimming their rosters to 53 players to be suited for regular season play. Bleacher Report's David Kenyon broke down one player each of the 32 teams across the league should move on from ahead of the 2024 regular season kicking off.
For the Commanders, Kenyon listed a quarterback as the player the team should cut. With the two-deep quarterback rotation set, Kenyon believes Washington should move on from Jeff Driskel.
"Thanks to the emergency third QB rule, Washington doesn't need to hold a third active quarterback. We know Jayden Daniels is the starter, and we know Marcus Mariota is the backup. There's no competition to settle," Kenyon wrote. "Whether the Commanders want Jeff Driskel, Sam Hartman or Trace McSorley on the practice squad is a bigger conversation than stashing a third QB on the active roster."
It might make the most sense to keep the youngest of the three options on the practice squad, that being Hartman, the rookie quarterback from Notre Dame. McSorley and Driskel are both solid options, they are just older than Hartman.
At the end of the day, the Commanders should remain hopeful that the duo of Daniels and Mariota will be enough and remain healthy so that a third quarterback option isn't really necessary.
No matter what, Washington will find a way to trim their roster to 53 players, which means the regular season is right around the corner. The Commanders, led by head coach Dan Quinn and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, will be able to give fans a peak at their new-look offense as the club ushers in a new era.
