Washington Commanders Win in 20-10 Preseason Comeback Led by QB Trace McSorley
LANDOVER, Md. -- The Washington Commanders have wrapped their first preseason under new head coach Dan Quinn, and they did it with a relative skeleton crew on the field yet still secured a 20-10 win over the New England Patriots.
As soon as Quinn announced that Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels would sit out the game it was all but confirmed that several players would be doing the same. Those assumptions were confirmed pregame as 35 players were declared inactive against the New England Patriots.
Meanwhile, the Patriots came into their final preseason matchup against Washington looking to play anyone who was healthy enough and starters like quarterback Jacoby Brissett and cornerback Christian Gonzalez did in fact take the field to start the contest.
Ultimately, the backups took over, however, and other than a 18-yard scoring toss from New England quarterback Drake Maye to running back Kevin Harris the first half came and went rather uneventfully.
Starting Washington quarterback Jeff Driskel played the first half and finished the game 12 for 18 on pass attempts for 73 yards and an interception.
READ MORE: Commanders Urged to Cut Quarterback Ahead of 2024 Season
While the Commanders failed to cross the Patriots' 41-yard line in the first half, their first drive - led by quarterback Trace McSorley - led the first possession of the second down to the opponent's 16-yard line resulting in a 34-yard field goal try by new kicker Cade York. After weeks of struggling in the kicking game Washington had to be happy to see the kick go through the uprights, drawing the game closer at 7-3 one drive into the second half.
After trading punts the Patriots and Commanders also traded field goals with New England kicker Chad Ryland making his 38 yard try and York making his from 33. Those scores kept the Patriots lead four points, but at 10-6 in the early moments of the fourth quarter.
With just under 10 minutes left in the contest McSorley targeted veteran receiver Martavis Bryant deep down field drawing a penalty on New England that put the ball on the nine-yard line going in. One play later running back - and roster competitor - Michael Wiley took a pitch around the left end for a nine-yard touchdown run. York's third made kick of the night gave Washington their first lead of the night, 13-10.
McSorley came onto the field looking to stack successful drives for his team and in nine plays drove the ball 48 yards resulting in a four yard touchdown toss to Bryant. A fourth made kick of the night by York gave the Commanders the 20-10 lead they'd ultimately win with.
The preseason is a wrap, and the Commanders now turn their attention to the uncomfortable business of trimming a full roster down to 53 by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.
READ MORE: Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Reveals Thoughts on 'Earning' Starting Job
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Washington Commanders 'Working Super Hard' To Find Next Home Stadium says Josh Harris
• Washington Commanders Coach Reveals Thoughts on Jahan Dotson Trade
• Commanders Trade Jahan Dotson; 49ers' Brandon Aiyuk Deal Coming?
• 'He Will Slide': Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Protecting Body Crucial to Success