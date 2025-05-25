Commander Country

Cowboys, Eagles, Giants all pose NFC East challenges to Commanders

The Washington Commanders won't have it easy against the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants this season.

Jeremy Brener

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons speaks with Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons speaks with Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are hopeful to find themselves on top of their division standings for the upcoming season, but it won't be easy.

The New York Giants are the weakest team in the division, but a new quarterback in Jaxson Dart could make things interesting.

The Dallas Cowboys struggled last season, managing just seven wins. However, Dak Prescott was injured for both meetings against the Commanders, and he is expected to make a full recovery in time for the start of the season.

The big team the Commanders have to try and take down is the Philadelphia Eagles, who won not just the NFC East but the Super Bowl as well.

ESPN insider John Keim detailed how challenging the NFC East truly is.

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers makes a diving catch during a game against the Washington Commanders
New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers makes a diving catch during a game against the Washington Commanders. / Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Commanders face challenging NFC East

"While Washington finished fifth in scoring and seventh in yards in 2024, this season will present more challenges. The Commanders play eight games against defenses that finished top-seven in scoring -- facing the Eagles twice -- and nine vs. teams in the top 10," Keim wrote.

"They also play in a division that has top defensive linemen such as Dallas Cowboys end Micah Parsons, Eagles tackle Jalen Carter, and a New York Giants front that includes end Brian Burns and tackle Dexter Lawrence II, as well as rookies Abdul Carter and Donovan Ezeiruaku in the draft."

Four of Washington's final six games come against the NFC East, but they also have the season opener in Week 1 against the Giants.

The Commanders will spend their entire offseason preparing for that game, which takes place on Sept. 7 at MetLife Stadium.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

