Dan Quinn Reveals Emotion During Final Kick in Commanders-Buccaneers
The Washington Commanders are on to the Divisional Round of the playoffs after a nerve-racking contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The two squads played in a Week 1 rematch in Wild Card Weekend, and it lived up to the hype.
The Commanders secured a 23-20 win over the Buccaneers with time expiring. Washington rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels led the squad to a key victory while showing incredible poise for a first-year player.
It all came down to a last-second field goal, though, as the Commanders were well-positioned to win the game with no time on the clock. Daniels was able to wind the clock down while getting the squad into good field positioning, though Zane Gonzalez had to ultimately come through with a made field goal.
Instead of giving fans peace of mind with a simple make, Gonzalez had a doink off the right upright, though it fell through and gave the Commanders a win. Washington head coach Dan Quinn revealed his emotional state during the kick.
"I felt like I was in a Bounty commercial where the cup spills. And, like, ‘nooooo!’" Quinn joked. "And as it hit and went through, I just paused and probably skipped a beat, but that's the emotion where it was at. We put it on the left and was thankful to knock it through. But it was definitely a long 8-9 second field goal."
The field goal might have taken a while to go through the uprights, but it sent the Commanders to the Divisional Round of the playoffs. They'll extend their 12-win season as they take on the No. 1-seeded Detroit Lions on the road in what will be an incredibly tough matchup.
