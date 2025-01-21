Commander Country

Dan Quinn Explains Why Commanders Aren't Afraid of Playoffs

The Washington Commanders have been calm during their playoff run, which has led them to the NFC Championship.

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn walks up the tunnel during warm up before the NFC divisional round between Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025.
Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn walks up the tunnel during warm up before the NFC divisional round between Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders look like a well-oiled machine in their playoff run so far as they have dismantled the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions en route to the NFC Championship against the Philadelphia Eagles.

While the bright lights may faze a team new to the playoffs, that hasn't been the case for the Commanders, and head coach Dan Quinn shared why that is the case.

"Sometimes in a postseason game you can feel over-trying take place because you want it so badly," Quinn said.

"We've got a real way about it, how we get down. We're going to make sure we stayed consistent with that, even knowing that there were going to be some plays that the other team was going to make. And that's what I said, man, chin down, keep swinging. ... I like that we didn't ride these emotions. Get into the next one, get the correction, whatever that looked like to go. And it's also good to do that when you're playing well. Go attack them again, go attack them again. I thought there was an element of that with our team.”

If the Commanders lose in the NFC Championship or the Super Bowl, it won't be because they weren't ready. It will be because they got beat by a better team.

