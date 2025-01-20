Washington Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury Named GMFB Coach of the Week
The Washington Commanders are now conference championship bound for the first time in over 30 years after shockingly defeating the top overall seed in the NFC, the Detroit Lions, handily 45-31 in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. The massive victory for the Commanders came on the heels of upsetting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card.
The Commanders have relied on their offense all season long, and while the defense did step up against the Lions - forcing five Lions' turnovers - the offense was once again the talk of the town under first-year play-caller Kliff Kingsbury and soon-to-be Rookie of the Year quarterback Jayden Daniels.
For the Commanders' performance that saw Daniels throw for nearly 300 yards and two touchdowns, a running game that put up close to 200 rushing yards, and a wide receiver core that saw numerous different guys get involved, Kingsbury has earned Good Morning Football's Coach of the Week award presented by Peter Schrager.
The Commanders are miles from where most had envisioned them at this point of their rebuild but they are here to stay and making statements along the way. The organization can't be given enough praise for bringing in the pieces they did to make this spectacular run, which should be given to Kingsbury.
Kingsbury has helped transform Washington and led them to one of the top offensive units in the league. During the 2024 regular season, Kingsbury's offense ranked as the seventh best in total offense (369.6 ypg), 17th in passing offense (215.6 ypg), third in rushing offense (154.1 ypg), fifth in scoring offense (28.5 ppg), fifth in red zone offense (63.4%), and sixth in third-down offense (45.6%).
The numbers speak for themselves, and Kingsbury is warranted of all the praise he is getting in his first year as the offensive coordinator for the Commanders. Kingsbury's name has been hot across NFL head coaching boards so it will be interesting to see if he remains with the Commanders following this short stint.
Kingsbury and the Washington Commanders will now prepare for the NFC Championship game where they will face off against their NFC East rivals the Philadelphia Eagles for a third time this season.
