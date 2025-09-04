Dan Quinn reveals Commanders plan for success
Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn has been to the NFC Championship and the Super Bowl, so he knows a thing or two about winning.
Quinn laid out his blueprint for victory as the Commanders go into the season.
“Throwing a great first game, honestly, it's so far away from me to think that far ahead. I just want to make sure as we're building our program here, man, identity. And to be that you have to do a lot of things to sustain it," Quinn said.
"There's a certain attitude and way that you play. We're bold, we want to be aggressive, so we have to do all those things and if we do them right and hit the markers in that spot, that will be a successful season. But I'm not into the comparing of what was here, what's now. I had a blast doing it with that team and now it's this one and I don't want to look back and look forward and look back and look forward. I just want to absolutely go forward with this crew.”
Quinn could bring Commanders to Super Bowl
Quinn was previously the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons from 2015-20. In his second season, the Falcons made it to the Super Bowl and there's a chance Quinn could do it again in the nation's capital.
Quinn spoke many times last season about how he can only teach so much in his first year coaching a team. Now, he's had a full year and some change with the Commanders building the foundation of his culture and system.
The Commanders will be more advanced in those areas in 2025, and while that doesn't always translate to wins, it puts the team in a better position to come out on top.
