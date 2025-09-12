Dan Quinn not pleased after Commanders' disappointing performance against Packers
The Washington Commanders dropped their Thursday Night Football matchup to the Green Bay Packers 27-18, a game where both injuries and offensive struggles proved costly.
Head coach Dan Quinn called it “a tough night,” crediting Green Bay’s red-zone efficiency as the difference.
While quarterback Jayden Daniels showed flashes with two touchdown passes, the Commanders never found the consistency needed to keep pace.
Missed Opportunities Cost Washington
Quinn was quick to point out that the Packers simply executed better when it mattered most. Green Bay capitalized on multiple red-zone trips, while Washington reached that territory only once. That disparity played a huge role in the final score.
“Give credit to Green Bay, I thought they played a hell of a game, certainly down in the red zone,” Quinn said. “I thought that was the real difference for them converting into some touchdowns down there, and for us only one trip down to the red zone.”
The offense couldn’t build momentum after falling behind early. Daniels finished 24-of-42 for 200 yards and two touchdowns, but the unit struggled to sustain drives, converting poorly on third downs. Quinn admitted that lack of rhythm was a major factor.
“I thought just getting behind, I thought that was a big piece of it,” Quinn explained. “Really from jump street, didn’t feel like our third downs, our conversions and that space were at a spot that we needed them to be.”
Even after a strong return to open the second half, the Commanders failed to capitalize, leaving more points on the field.
Injuries and the Road Ahead
Adding to the frustration, several Commanders players went down with injuries throughout the night. Quinn didn’t offer specifics postgame but made clear that updates would come Monday after the medical team had more clarity.
“Just a tough night honestly, from an injury standpoint in game,” Quinn said. “We’ll use the weekend to see where we’re at from the injuries, don’t want to make a guess.”
As for Daniels, Quinn held off on making a full evaluation but acknowledged the rookie quarterback is still finding his footing in the NFL.
“None yet, I’ll give you a full assessment once I get back,” Quinn said. “It just felt like we missed the mark tonight.”
Despite the loss, Quinn emphasized the importance of resilience. He reminded the team that identity, toughness, and physicality will remain the foundation going forward. For now, Washington will regroup, recover, and prepare for Week 3.
