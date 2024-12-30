GMFB Host Names Washington Commanders HC Dan Quinn As Coach of the Week
The Washington Commanders had a chance to secure a playoff berth for the first time in five seasons in their Week 17 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons and they were able to do just that, beating the Falcons 30-24 in a hard fought, overtime battle.
Through the first half of the contest, the Commanders weren't their usual selves as they made mistakes from turnovers to penalties that ultimately shot them in the foot. Fortunately, Washington was able to correct those mistakes in the second half as they made a push to win the game before the Falcons missed a field goal to bring the game to overtime.
From there, the Commanders went on to win the coin toss and score on their opening possession with a pass from rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels to veteran tight end Zach Ertz to ensure the victory and clinch a postseason spot.
The game was meaningful not only for the Commanders, but it also made the likelihood of Atlanta reaching the playoffs extremely slim. Without the incredible play from Daniels this game likely could have gone the other way, however, an even bigger impact came from head coach Dan Quinn who made the necessary adjustments in order to get his team back on track in the second half.
Quinn's impact on the game was even more obvious with the blunders that Falcons' head coach Raheem Morris had when it came to clock management, and with Quinn outcoaching the other side it was good enough for him to earn Peter Schrager's Coach of the Week award on Good Morning Football.
Quinn, the former Falcons' head coach, spent the a couple seasons as the Cowboys' defensive coordinator before becoming the Commanders' head man this season and he has surprised in his limited time in Landover, Maryland. Quinn got the best of his former team, which undoubtedly must feel nice, but Quinn's focus is now on the Commanders and he helped the franchise reach the 11-win mark for the first time in 33 years.
With a fantastic mix of veteran leadership and young, skillful playmakers, the Commanders and Dan Quinn have done a wonderful job at rebuilding a franchise that has been in the depths of the league for quite some time. With just one game remaining in the regular season, the Commanders spot is locked up for the playoffs and we could likely see the team decide to take precautions when they face off against the Cowboys in Week 18.
