Dan Quinn praises Commanders improving pass rush
The Washington Commanders pass rush continues to be a work in progress as the team goes into its Week 4 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
Commanders head coach Dan Quinn is excited about the progress the position group is making.
“Yeah, we're working hard at that to find different matchups. I think the players have done a better job using stunts, how to manipulate that," Quinn said.
"[OLB] Von [Miller] being here, [DE] Jake Martin being here, I think DA [DE Dorance Armstrong] inside and outside. All of that's been a part of it, we still feel like we've got many levels to go with that, but we like that the communication, the continuity of those guys working at it together. I feel like the arrow's going up. Different quarterbacks, different styles, where are they, where do they scramble, where's the protection? So, I feel like we're getting smarter as we're going and that's a big piece to keep continuing to practice.”
READ MORE: Commanders DC opens up about upcoming matchup against Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr.
Commanders pass rush slowly improving
The Commanders were criticized during the offseason for not doing more about the pass rush in free agency, signing Von Miller as the primary player to help the defense.
Miller has 1.5 sacks, which ranks third on the team behind Bobby Wagner, who has two, and Dorance Armstrong, who leads the team with 3.5.
As a team, the Commanders have nine sacks through three games, which ranks in a tie for seventh in the NFL alongside the Houston Texans, Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots. Only the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers have more.
The Commanders are back in action in Week 4 when they travel to the Peach State to take on the Atlanta Falcons. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Fans can watch the game on CBS or stream it on Paramount Plus.
READ MORE: Commanders rookie WR nominated for first prestigious NFL honor
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders offensive line look sharp, but Dan Quinn isn't ready to commit
• Commanders rookie making strong impression on Dan Quinn
• Zach Ertz represents Commanders with tremendous honor
• Commanders place safety on IR as secondary struggles continue