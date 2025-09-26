Commanders DC opens up about upcoming matchup against Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr.
The Washington Commanders showed they didn't have any trouble bouncing back from a loss in Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers, as backup quarterback Marcus Mariota helped lead the squad to a blowout win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Commanders will now be facing an NFC opponent in Week 4 as they head on the road to take on the up-and-coming Atlanta Falcons, who just faltered against the Carolina Panthers.
In the Falcons' lopsided loss to the Panthers, starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was benched for veteran Kirk Cousins. However, it is expected that Penix Jr. will be back in the lineup come Sunday, and when speaking with the media on Thursday, Commanders' defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. revealed what makes him so dangerous.
Whitt Jr. Aware of What Michael Penix Jr. Can Bring to Falcons' Offense
“Yeah, I think, man, he, the ball pops out of his hand. He's a strong-arm guy that moves better than people think. He put a ball in on that fourth and 13th last year up the seam against us that shouldn't have got in there and the coverage that we were in, but he got it in there." said Whitt Jr. "And so, he's just a talented, strong armed guy and Raheem's going to make sure that he puts him in position that he's going to be successful.”
Whitt Jr. is completely right about Penix Jr. He is a strong-armed QB who looks extremely comfortable sitting in the pocket and letting it rip. He is a natural thrower and will be put in advantageous positions by his coaching staff.
Penix Jr. is still extremely green when it comes to starting in the NFL. He took over duties for a portion of the season in 2024, and has only played three games here in 2025 — only one of which resulted in a win.
The Commanders' defense faced a similar quarterback last week in Geno Smith, so they should have an idea of what is coming their way when they face Penix Jr. The defense hasn't been the best, but they have been servicable, so getting a young QB early in the season will very likely work out in their favor.
