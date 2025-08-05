How Dan Quinn is redefining practice culture for Commanders
The Washington Commanders are hard at work this training camp, and their new head coach Dan Quinn is setting a clear tone.
This year is built around energy, discipline, and a fresh definition of what a “good practice” actually looks like.
For the Commanders, that doesn’t mean perfect execution or clean stat sheets. It’s all about controlled chaos with a purpose.
Embracing “Good” Mistakes
Quinn isn’t shying away from errors. He welcomes them, as long as they happen for the right reasons. What he wants to see are players learning in real time, competing at full speed, and pushing themselves beyond their comfort zones.
“I wanna make sure the growth and the learning comes from like pushing something to try it,” Quinn said during camp. “Jumping off sides, that's not failing to me.”
The message is clear: make mistakes because you’re being aggressive and assertive, not because you’re lacking focus. In Quinn’s mind, the only “bad” failure comes from mental laziness.
Hurry vs. Urgency
Another core part of Quinn’s philosophy is understanding the difference between hurry and urgency. It’s subtle, but it makes a major difference in how the team operates on the field.
“I don't wanna see people hurry but I want urgency. I know that's like well what the hell is the difference Dan? I can feel urgency the way they get to the line of scrimmage... but not being like, wigged out.”
For Quinn, urgency means acting with purpose and intensity. That includes getting to the line with intent, not panic. It’s about being sharp and prepared without rushing and losing control. In Washington, that mindset is instilled in every phase of camp.
A Practice Should Go Back and Forth
There’s also a very specific outcome Quinn looks for in any given practice: balance. That means both sides of the ball should take their lumps and land their punches. If one side dominates, that doesn’t tell him much.
“At a practice it's not like everything's great because somebody's winning and losing the play so it kind of should go back and forth.”
A perfect practice doesn’t exist in Quinn’s world. Instead, he wants his Commanders to face challenges, respond to adversity, and sharpen each other through competition. That’s where real development happens.
Building a Culture of Growth
This camp is being molded through Quinn’s philosophy. It’s not just about preparing for Week 1. It’s about setting a tone that carries through the entire season.
With players responding to his energy and message, it’s becoming clear that Quinn’s version of a “good practice” might be exactly what Washington has been missing.
READ MORE: AFC contender is reportedly trying to trade for Commanders' Terry McLaurin
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders star QB Jayden Daniels' showcases intense leadership approach
• This Commanders QB is already in the Pro Football Hall of Fame
• The one player who embodies the Commanders' entire journey
• Commanders coach reveals his one unbreakable rule for all players