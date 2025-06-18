Deebo Samuel must get comfortable in Commanders offense
Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel is hoping to play a large role for the team in the coming months.
Samuel was with the San Francisco 49ers for the first six years of his career before joining the Commanders in the offseason.
Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox thinks the Commanders need to prioritize Samuel and his fit within the offense during the next two months before the season begins.
Samuel must have big role in offense
"Meanwhile, the Commanders traded for wideout Deebo Samuel early in the offseason. Offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury should have a game plan for the versatile runner and receiver well ahead of training camp. Washington has an opportunity to add a lot of wrinkles to its offense by maximizing Samuel's unique skill set," Knox wrote.
"Samuel had a down year in 2024, finishing with just 806 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns. Two years ago, though, he had 892 receiving yards, 225 rushing yards and 12 combined touchdowns."
The Commanders only spent a fifth-round pick to acquire Samuel, but that doesn't mean he'll be treated like a measly Day 3 selection.
Samuel should be the top wide receiver in the offense next to Terry McLaurin as he lines up in the slot.
If Samuel can be that secondary target for Daniels this season, the Commanders should have one of the best offenses in the NFL.
Samuel is expected to report to Commanders training camp next month as he begins his first season in the nation's capital.
READ MORE: Trade acquisitions crucial towards Commanders success
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders could follow eerily similar path to AFC playoff contender
• Commanders receiver lands on very unfortunate list
• Commanders face early pressure test while rivals chase legacy goals
• Jayden Daniels gets big praise from rival Giants wide receiver