Deebo Samuel must get comfortable in Commanders offense

The Washington Commanders have to make Deebo Samuel a priority in the offense.

Jeremy Brener

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel before playing against the Los Angeles Rams.
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel before playing against the Los Angeles Rams. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel is hoping to play a large role for the team in the coming months.

Samuel was with the San Francisco 49ers for the first six years of his career before joining the Commanders in the offseason.

Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox thinks the Commanders need to prioritize Samuel and his fit within the offense during the next two months before the season begins.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Samuel must have big role in offense

"Meanwhile, the Commanders traded for wideout Deebo Samuel early in the offseason. Offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury should have a game plan for the versatile runner and receiver well ahead of training camp. Washington has an opportunity to add a lot of wrinkles to its offense by maximizing Samuel's unique skill set," Knox wrote.

"Samuel had a down year in 2024, finishing with just 806 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns. Two years ago, though, he had 892 receiving yards, 225 rushing yards and 12 combined touchdowns."

The Commanders only spent a fifth-round pick to acquire Samuel, but that doesn't mean he'll be treated like a measly Day 3 selection.

Samuel should be the top wide receiver in the offense next to Terry McLaurin as he lines up in the slot.

If Samuel can be that secondary target for Daniels this season, the Commanders should have one of the best offenses in the NFL.

Samuel is expected to report to Commanders training camp next month as he begins his first season in the nation's capital.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

