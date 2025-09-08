Deebo Samuel proves perfect fit with the Commanders in Week 1 debut
The Washington Commanders made one of the biggest splashes of the offseason by trading for Deebo Samuel, and Week 1 gave fans their first real taste of what he brings.
Samuel took a reverse sweep handoff from quarterback Jayden Daniels and raced into the endzone, which was the highlight of the game for the team as they beat the New York Giants 21-6.
Head coach Dan Quinn didn’t hold back when praising Samuel’s debut, calling his touchdown run exactly what Washington envisioned when they made the deal.
Why Deebo Was the Right Move
Quinn said Samuel’s score was “quintessential him,” the kind of play fans had seen countless times in San Francisco. The vision was clear from the beginning. General Manager Adam Peters and Quinn knew Samuel’s skill set could be featured in this offense, and the early returns are promising.
“Yeah, he’s a lot of fun to coach too. He plays aggressive and downhill,” Quinn said after the game. “That was like to me quintessential him. We’ve seen that movie, we know what that looks like and had a feature into this offense.”
In his debut, Samuel finished with 7 catches for 77 yards and his first touchdown as a Commander. The run game usage for Samuel wasn’t heavy, but the reverse sweep score proved Washington has plenty of creative ways to get him involved. Fans should expect more of that versatility in the weeks ahead.
That physical, playmaking style is exactly what the Commanders need alongside Terry McLaurin and Austin Ekeler. Samuel forces defenses to respect every touch, whether it’s a reception or a handoff.
Elevating the Offense Around Him
What makes Samuel so valuable is how he opens things up for others. McLaurin, who posted 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns last year, now gets more single coverage. Ekeler, meanwhile, can slip out of the backfield with less attention. Samuel isn’t just a weapon, he’s a multiplier.
Quinn also discussed how seamlessly Samuel fit into the team’s culture.
“I hadn’t known him, but man, it was cool to get to know him and coach him now and find out what he can do.”
One game in, Samuel has already proven to be exactly what Washington hoped. If this is just the start, the Commanders’ offense might have found the spark it needed to take the next step.
