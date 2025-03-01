A new but familiar name has just landed on the Commanders' WR trade radar
Some think it was a fluke, others think it is a sign of things to come, and we aren't talking about the Washington Commanders' success this past season.
While the Commanders were captivating the NFL community for all but four of the weeks in the 2024 season, the San Francisco 49ers were collapsing, finishing under .500 for just the second time in the past five years and the fourth since hiring head coach Kyle Shanahan ahead of the 2017 season.
Now, there are those who believe the window is opening for Washington and slamming shut for the 49ers. Those opinions have brought plenty of speculation about what the future of the team might hold, including the likely trade of receiver Deebo Samuel and maybe–just maybe–Brandon Aiyuk.
"It got a little interesting this week," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said during a segment of this year's NFL Scouting Combine coverage. "(San Francisco general manager John Lynch) was asked about some rumors that teams have called, or he's had conversations, surrounding potentially trading (receiver) Brandon Aiyuk, who is injured, who tore his ACL...Lynch said those conversations are productive. He said they do want to get younger. Obviously there's a lot of cash to go around this offseason, likely paying (quarterback) Brock Purdy. I would say (it is) a situation to keep an eye on for San Fran."
If it is a situation worth watching for the 49ers, then it is one worth watching for the Commanders who were connected with the receiver and potential trade talks during the 2024 offseason and into the preseason.
Aiyuk and quarterback Jayden Daniels played together at Arizona State University before the receiver went on to star in the NFL. Daniels later transferred to LSU where he became a national star, Heisman Trophy winner, and eventual No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
