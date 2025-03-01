Commander Country

Commanders urged to sign Super Bowl champion WR in free agency

The Washington Commanders can bring some Super Bowl experience to the wide receiver corps.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 22, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) works out prior to the game against the Denver Broncos at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Sep 22, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) works out prior to the game against the Denver Broncos at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders are expected to be an aggressive team in free agency with the most cap space among any NFC teams.

ESPN analyst Aaron Schatz believes that makes the Commanders a potential landing spot for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin.

READ MORE: Commanders formally meet with USC running back at NFL Combine

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) looks on before a game
Oct 21, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) looks on before a game against theBaltimore Ravens at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Chris Godwin to Commanders?

"Terry McLaurin is one of the best outside wide receivers in the NFL, but most of Washington's receivers are free agents in 2025. Only McLaurin and 2024 third-round pick Luke McCaffrey remain right now. The Commanders could really use a strong slot receiver who could work underneath, and that's where Godwin comes in," Schatz writes.

"He had 576 yards and five touchdowns in seven games this past season before he suffered an left ankle injury. He ranked fifth out of all qualifying wide receivers in the ESPN receiver tracking metrics. Before that, he was coming off three straight 1,000-yard campaigns. Opponents couldn't double both Godwin and McLaurin, and that would make quarterback Jayden Daniels' life a lot easier."

Godwin can sign with the Commanders when the new league year begins on Wednesday, March 12.

READ MORE: Could Commanders' new stadium deal hit a pregame snag?

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Potential replacements for Jonathan Allen on Commanders' defensive line

• Proposed trade sends Commanders' Jonathan Allen to Cardinals

• Commanders to talk contract extension of star WR in-house, per general manager

• Commanders and Eagles set for bidding war in Myles Garrett sweepstakes?

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News