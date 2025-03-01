Commanders urged to sign Super Bowl champion WR in free agency
The Washington Commanders are expected to be an aggressive team in free agency with the most cap space among any NFC teams.
ESPN analyst Aaron Schatz believes that makes the Commanders a potential landing spot for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin.
Chris Godwin to Commanders?
"Terry McLaurin is one of the best outside wide receivers in the NFL, but most of Washington's receivers are free agents in 2025. Only McLaurin and 2024 third-round pick Luke McCaffrey remain right now. The Commanders could really use a strong slot receiver who could work underneath, and that's where Godwin comes in," Schatz writes.
"He had 576 yards and five touchdowns in seven games this past season before he suffered an left ankle injury. He ranked fifth out of all qualifying wide receivers in the ESPN receiver tracking metrics. Before that, he was coming off three straight 1,000-yard campaigns. Opponents couldn't double both Godwin and McLaurin, and that would make quarterback Jayden Daniels' life a lot easier."
Godwin can sign with the Commanders when the new league year begins on Wednesday, March 12.
