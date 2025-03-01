Commander Country

Commanders projected to land 5-time Pro Bowl wide receiver for Jayden Daniels

The Washington Commanders are in need of some top-tier talent in the wide receiver room.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 20, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper (18) runs with the ball after making a catch against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Oct 20, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper (18) runs with the ball after making a catch against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are searching high, low, far and wide to find a wide receiver this offseason that can team up with Terry McLaurin in the team's high-octane offense.

NFL.com writer Nick Shook believes that wideout could be Buffalo Bills star Amari Cooper.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper (18) against the Kansas City Chiefs
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper (18) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Cooper to the Commanders?

"Yes, 2024 was a forgettable campaign for the veteran receiver. Yes, he joined the Bills amid much fanfare and eventually receded so deeply into the background of their offense that his targets came as a surprise," Shook writes.

"But Amari Cooper proved in 2023 he can still be a top receiving option in an offense that likes to sling the football. Enter the Commanders, who need to add an experienced receiver to line up opposite Terry McLaurin. Cooper is at the stage in his career in which his sole focus may be to pursue a title, and after such a down year in Buffalo, he isn’t in a great position to command a ton of money in free agency. Washington could be able to add him at a relatively inexpensive price tag with the hope he returns to the Cooper of 2023 in their offense. It’s a low-risk move with legitimate upside. Plus, who wouldn’t want to play with Jayden Daniels?"

Cooper can sign with the Commanders as soon as the new league year begins on Wednesday, March 12.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

