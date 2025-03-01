Commanders projected to land 5-time Pro Bowl wide receiver for Jayden Daniels
The Washington Commanders are searching high, low, far and wide to find a wide receiver this offseason that can team up with Terry McLaurin in the team's high-octane offense.
NFL.com writer Nick Shook believes that wideout could be Buffalo Bills star Amari Cooper.
Cooper to the Commanders?
"Yes, 2024 was a forgettable campaign for the veteran receiver. Yes, he joined the Bills amid much fanfare and eventually receded so deeply into the background of their offense that his targets came as a surprise," Shook writes.
"But Amari Cooper proved in 2023 he can still be a top receiving option in an offense that likes to sling the football. Enter the Commanders, who need to add an experienced receiver to line up opposite Terry McLaurin. Cooper is at the stage in his career in which his sole focus may be to pursue a title, and after such a down year in Buffalo, he isn’t in a great position to command a ton of money in free agency. Washington could be able to add him at a relatively inexpensive price tag with the hope he returns to the Cooper of 2023 in their offense. It’s a low-risk move with legitimate upside. Plus, who wouldn’t want to play with Jayden Daniels?"
Cooper can sign with the Commanders as soon as the new league year begins on Wednesday, March 12.
