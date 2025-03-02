Commanders trading for 49ers star receiver Deebo Samuel
For those wanting the Washington Commanders to make a move, the move has come.
First reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, CommanderGameday has confirmed the Commanders are trading for San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel.
Former 49ers executive Adam Peters is the current general manager in Washington and knows Samuel well, likely weighing heavily on the decision to trade for a receiver who has one of the more polarizing reputations among fans.
Samuel was originally drafted by San Francisco in the 2nd Round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of South Carolina and promptly made an impact on his first NFL squad.
In his rookie season, Samuel caught 57 passes for 802 yards while scoring three touchdowns. He added another 14 carries for 159 yards and three touchdowns bringing his rookie total to 961 yards and six scoring plays.
HIs best season as a pro came in 2021 when he produced 1,770 yards for San Francisco and scored 14 touchdowns. That production earned him a Pro Bowl selection and spot on the 1st-Team All-Pro roster.
Finalization of the trade is pending a physical.
