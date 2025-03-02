Commander Country

Commanders trading for 49ers star receiver Deebo Samuel

The Washington Commanders have long been the rumored destination, and now the deal is done.

David Harrison

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
In this story:

For those wanting the Washington Commanders to make a move, the move has come.

First reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, CommanderGameday has confirmed the Commanders are trading for San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel.

Former 49ers executive Adam Peters is the current general manager in Washington and knows Samuel well, likely weighing heavily on the decision to trade for a receiver who has one of the more polarizing reputations among fans.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr.
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Samuel was originally drafted by San Francisco in the 2nd Round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of South Carolina and promptly made an impact on his first NFL squad.

In his rookie season, Samuel caught 57 passes for 802 yards while scoring three touchdowns. He added another 14 carries for 159 yards and three touchdowns bringing his rookie total to 961 yards and six scoring plays.

HIs best season as a pro came in 2021 when he produced 1,770 yards for San Francisco and scored 14 touchdowns. That production earned him a Pro Bowl selection and spot on the 1st-Team All-Pro roster.

Finalization of the trade is pending a physical.

READ MORE: Could Commanders' new stadium deal hit a pregame snag?

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• A new but familiar name has just landed on the Commanders' WR trade radar

• Commanders urged to sign Super Bowl champion WR in free agency

• Commanders have to do one key thing with Jayden Daniels

• Commanders projected to land 5-time Pro Bowl wide receiver for Jayden Daniels

Published |Modified
David Harrison
DAVID HARRISON

David Harrison has covered the NFL since 2015 as a digital content creator in both written and audio media. He is the host of Locked On Commanders and a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. His previous career was as a Military Working Dog Handler for the United States Army. Contact David via email at david.w.harrison82@gmail.com or on Twitter @DHarrison82.

Home/News