Commanders have to do one key thing with Jayden Daniels
The Washington Commanders proved that their Super Bowl window is wide open after reaching the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
A big part of that also has to do with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels bursting onto the scene this season.
ESPN writer Ben Solak believes that the Commanders need to take advantage of Daniels' affordable contract and spend in other positions on the field in free agency.
READ MORE: Commanders formally meet with USC running back at NFL Combine
Commanders can cook this offseason
"The Commanders are in the enviable position of having a clear-cut franchise quarterback in just the second year of his rookie contract," Solak writes.
"Daniels ranked fourth in QBR in the regular season and led all quarterbacks in the playoffs. There are no questions about the Commanders' quarterback situation, but what will the team do with all the cap space it has (fourth-most, per Roster Management System) before Daniels becomes expensive?"
The Commanders have the third-most cap space in the league behind the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders, so expect the team to spend a lot in the coming weeks.
READ MORE: Could Commanders' new stadium deal hit a pregame snag?
