Commander Country

Commanders have to do one key thing with Jayden Daniels

Jayden Daniels isn't making much for a few years, so the Washington Commanders need to spend in other areas.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 23, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
Sep 23, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders proved that their Super Bowl window is wide open after reaching the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

A big part of that also has to do with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels bursting onto the scene this season.

ESPN writer Ben Solak believes that the Commanders need to take advantage of Daniels' affordable contract and spend in other positions on the field in free agency.

READ MORE: Commanders formally meet with USC running back at NFL Combine

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals
Sep 23, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Commanders can cook this offseason

"The Commanders are in the enviable position of having a clear-cut franchise quarterback in just the second year of his rookie contract," Solak writes.

"Daniels ranked fourth in QBR in the regular season and led all quarterbacks in the playoffs. There are no questions about the Commanders' quarterback situation, but what will the team do with all the cap space it has (fourth-most, per Roster Management System) before Daniels becomes expensive?"

The Commanders have the third-most cap space in the league behind the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders, so expect the team to spend a lot in the coming weeks.

READ MORE: Could Commanders' new stadium deal hit a pregame snag?

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders to talk contract extension of star WR in-house, per general manager

• Proposed trade sends Commanders' Jonathan Allen to Cardinals

• Potential replacements for Jonathan Allen on Commanders' defensive line

• Commanders and Eagles set for bidding war in Myles Garrett sweepstakes?

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News