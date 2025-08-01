President Trump puts Commanders' new stadium deal in jeopardy
President Donald Trump has been putting pressure on Washington Commanders owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer to revert the team’s name to the Redskins or risk jeopardizing their proposed $3.7 billion stadium deal.
In recent weeks, Trump has taken to social media to share his thoughts on the Commanders calling their name a “ridiculous moniker” and threatening to block the stadium deal if the team doesn’t return to its former identity.
Although the new stadium deal doesn’t directly involve federal funding and is backed by D.C. officials, it still requires approvals from federal agencies like the National Capital Planning Commission and the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts, some of which include Trump-appointed members.
According to the New York Post, sources close to Harris and Blitzer say the owners are concerned Trump’s influence could stall the stadium project. Publicly, the team has insisted that the Commanders' name is here to stay. Still, behind the scenes, they’re reportedly evaluating just how much Trump could interfere politically, mainly since the RFK Stadium site is located on federally leased land.
Trump’s anti-woke rhetoric resonates not only with his political base but also with much of the NFL’s fan base. If he chooses to frame Harris and Blitzer as out-of-touch owners who are unwilling to listen, it could harm the team’s public image and fan support.
Former team owner Dan Snyder renamed the franchise in 2020 amid rising social justice activism. However, insiders now suggest that the new ownership may need to politically appease Trump. As the name change saga continues, all eyes are on how this will unfold.
READ MORE: This Commanders star has a unique philosophy for getting better
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• A top football site makes a bold prediction about Commanders' QB
• Commanders outline huge commitments ahead of key stadium vote
• Commanders rookie cornerback could turn heads early