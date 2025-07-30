Commanders outline huge commitments ahead of key stadium vote
Ahead of the August 1 D.C. Council vote regarding the Washington Commanders’ new stadium, the team has sent a letter to Council Chair Phil Mendelson and Councilmembers outlining their commitments for the development of the old RFK Stadium site.
In the July 29 letter, Commanders president Mark Clouse outlines a wide range of financial, community, and labor commitments aimed at addressing concerns raised by district councilmembers and residents. The upgraded proposal comes as part of their push to return the team to their former RFK home.
Here are some of the standout pledges Washington has committed to, according to Eric Flack of WUSA9.
Cost Responsibility: The team agreed to cover all stadium and parking project cost overruns, as well as stadium maintenance expenses exceeding the city’s maintenance fund.
Construction and Transportation: The team pledged to develop the stadium in a way that keeps the Fields at RFK Campus open, and will work with the District to address transportation-related needs.
Environment Friendly: The team laid out a sustainability plan for the new stadium and surrounding development. “The Club will build and operate the Stadium to a LEED O+M Platinum standard and commits to achieving a minimum of LEED O+M Gold for the mixed-use development across all its projects constructed on the RFK Campus,” the letter states. Additionally, the team has committed to working with the D.C. Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE) to explore renewable and alternative energy solutions, including solar power, battery storage, geothermal systems, sewer heat recovery, and electric microgrids. The letter also notes an intention to apply sustainability frameworks, such as the Living Community Challenge.
Workforce Development: In the letter, the president outlined a commitment to provide “justice-involved individuals” with meaningful job readiness and employment training programs, including at the DC Jail and READY Center, as well as commit to hiring 15% of these individuals for available construction and permanent jobs.
Local Investments in Wards 5, 7, and 8: The team has committed over $50 million over 30 years for initiatives that support these wards, most targeted in Ward 7, where the stadium is located:
- $20 million over 30 years for the creation of and support of the Commanders Youth Academy. A year-round program leveraging football to deliver athletic training, tutoring, mentorship, and leadership development for underserved youth in D.C.
- $3 million over 10 years toward grocery subsidies
- $7 million over 10 years in local business subsidies, including $500,000 with local Community Development Organizations (CDO)
- $5 million for workforce and apprenticeship development
- $2 million for community events and tickets
- And any remaining monies to be invested in other projects and initiatives in the District determined by the D.C. Council
Equity in Development: The Commanders are committing to at least 20% equity investment in commercial development projects from certified business enterprises (CBEs), and plan to include CBEs in both stadium and hotel construction contracts. At least 51% of hotel construction employees must be D.C. residents, with priority given to small and local businesses.
Support for Local Festivals: The team will ensure that community festivals can continue on the campus during and after construction.
Washington Spirit Partnership: The letter also indicates a willingness to collaborate with the Washington Spirit on future opportunities.
With these outlined promises, the Commanders are hoping to win Council approval for the redevelopment legislation and begin the process of returning to D.C. after decades playing in Landover, Maryland. The Council vote is scheduled for Thursday, August 1.
