A top football site makes a bold prediction about Commanders' QB

Despite being a rookie, Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels was one of the best quarterbacks in the league last season.
The former Heisman Trophy winner immediately made an impact in Washington, leading them to the NFC Championship game behind elite dual-threat play from behind center.
Daniels and the Commanders have even higher aspirations in 2025, but all expectations are that he and the offense will be one of the most high-powered units in the league.
Bursting onto the scene as a rookie, Daniels was one of the top fantasy quarterbacks in the league thanks to his passing and running capabilities.
Now entering his second season, it is worthwhile to know whether or not he will be the top fantasy guy for fantasy owners this season. And according to Pro Football Focus, he won't only be one of the best fantasy assets at his position, but he will lead all quarterbacks when it comes to fantasy football.
Daniels on Top
Per PFF, Daniels is set to outpace the likes of Josh Allen and fellow dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson when it comes to fantasy performances by a quarterback.
With an average of 23.9 fantasy points per game in 2024, Daniels cemented himself as the fifth-best fantasy quarterback despite being a rookie.
The Commanders improved their offense this offseason, giving Daniels some much-needed protection up front while adding utility knife wideout Deebo Samuel. The hope is that Samuel will add another layer to the offense opposite of Terry McLaurin as long as the latter can come to terms on a contract extension with the organization.
The expectation is that Daniels is primed to surpass his totals with more weapons at his disposal in 2025. If all comes together as it is supposed to, there is no reason to doubt that he will be the best fantasy quarterback amongst several fantasy owner champions.
