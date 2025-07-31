Commander Country

A top football site makes a bold prediction about Commanders' QB

Pro Football Focus has released its fantasy QB rankings, and Jayden Daniels is at the top. PFF projects him to outscore even Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson.

Caleb Skinner

Dec 22, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates after throwing the game winning touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Despite being a rookie, Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels was one of the best quarterbacks in the league last season.

The former Heisman Trophy winner immediately made an impact in Washington, leading them to the NFC Championship game behind elite dual-threat play from behind center.

Daniels and the Commanders have even higher aspirations in 2025, but all expectations are that he and the offense will be one of the most high-powered units in the league.

Bursting onto the scene as a rookie, Daniels was one of the top fantasy quarterbacks in the league thanks to his passing and running capabilities.

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Now entering his second season, it is worthwhile to know whether or not he will be the top fantasy guy for fantasy owners this season. And according to Pro Football Focus, he won't only be one of the best fantasy assets at his position, but he will lead all quarterbacks when it comes to fantasy football.

Daniels on Top

Per PFF, Daniels is set to outpace the likes of Josh Allen and fellow dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson when it comes to fantasy performances by a quarterback.

With an average of 23.9 fantasy points per game in 2024, Daniels cemented himself as the fifth-best fantasy quarterback despite being a rookie.

The Commanders improved their offense this offseason, giving Daniels some much-needed protection up front while adding utility knife wideout Deebo Samuel. The hope is that Samuel will add another layer to the offense opposite of Terry McLaurin as long as the latter can come to terms on a contract extension with the organization.

The expectation is that Daniels is primed to surpass his totals with more weapons at his disposal in 2025. If all comes together as it is supposed to, there is no reason to doubt that he will be the best fantasy quarterback amongst several fantasy owner champions.

CALEB SKINNER

CALEB SKINNER

Caleb is from Nashville, TN, and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022 while co-hosting the Hear the Cannons podcast. He expanded his role with GamedayMedia by covering the Houston Texans and Washington Commanders in April of 2024. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole

