One factor preventing Commanders from becoming NFL's best
The Washington Commanders have officially earned national respect ahead of the 2025 NFL season.
Washington head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Adam Peters have worked overtime this offseason to build on Jayden Daniels’ promising rookie campaign. The team made a clear effort to surround the second-year quarterback with elite talent on offense, and the national media has taken notice.
According to Fox Sports writer Ralph Vacchiano, the Commanders land at No 7. of his latest NFL Power Rankings as training camps get underway.
“After an outstanding rookie season, the Commanders made sure they got quarterback Jayden Daniels plenty of help so he doesn’t have a sophomore slump,” Vacchiano wrote.
“They traded for receiver Deebo Samuel and left tackle Laremy Tunsil and drafted another tackle, Josh Conerly, in the first round.”
These kinds of aggressive moves have elevated expectations in Washington. The offensive line now looks significantly more stable and Samuel adds a dynamic element to an already talented receiving corps that includes Terry McLaurin.
But while the offense is receiving praise, Washington’s defense remains the main question mark heading into 2025. Vacchiano noted that the unit ranked just 13th overall in total defense last season, but many of the underlying numbers told a different story.
“The defense still needs help,” Vacchiano wrote. “It ranked lower in most defensive categories, including 30th against the run — and that was before defensive tackle Jonathan Allen signed with the Vikings.
“They replaced him with Javon Kinlaw, while adding cornerback Jonathan Jones and 36-year-old linebacker Von Miller. But they’re still going to need Daniels to cover for a defense that won’t be great.”
Despite the lingering defensive concerns, this ranking shows just how far the Commanders have come in a short amount of time.
Washington will need Daniels to continue to evolve into a franchise quarterback to meet the lofty expectations. But after an electric rookie season and a head-turning offseason from the front office, the Commanders are viewed as legitimate contenders in the NFC.
