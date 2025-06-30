Eagles’ Brandon Graham takes shot at Commanders' Deebo Samuel
The NFC East rivalry between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles has never lacked drama, and even in retirement, Former Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham couldn’t help but throw a little extra fuel on the fire.
During a recent appearance captured by Commanders superfan and YouTuber Janky Rondo, Graham had a few words for Washington’s shiny new weapon, wide receiver Deebo Samuel. Let’s just say the former Eagle wasn’t exactly sweating over Samuel’s arrival in D.C.
“I wouldn’t worry about [Samuel], he gotta be in shape first. He don’t look like he in shape right now,” Graham said, laughing as he made his way into the post-football world as a full-time troll.
Now, let’s be clear, Graham had a great career: 15 years in Philly, 76.5 sacks, two Super Bowl rings, and one big mouth, he’s not retiring. But calling out Deebo Samuel, who just got to town and is looking to make a statement, is the kind of bulletin board material that Commanders fans (and players) will circle, highlight, and tape to the weight room wall.
Sure, Deebo's 2024 numbers (51 catches, 670 yards, 3 touchdowns) weren’t his flashiest, but he played through injuries in a Niners offense that was injury-plagued. Now, paired with quarterback Jayden Daniels and wide receiver Terry McLaurin? Good luck stopping that.
And about that "he's not in shape" comment? Let’s just say fans will trust Deebo to handle that the next time the Commanders and Eagles line up. If the Commanders’ new-look offense was already scary, now it’s got a little extra motivation.
Coach Kliff Kingsbury has a plan. Deebo has the receipts. And when that first Philly matchup rolls around, you better believe No. 1 is coming in hot and hopefully doing wind sprints right past Graham's living room TV.
