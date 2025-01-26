Eagles rule key player out vs. Commanders
The Washington Commanders are playing the Philadelphia Eagles in today's NFC Championship game, but both teams will be without key players in the trenches.
The Commanders ruled out defensive tackle Daron Payne prior to today's game, but the Eagles wanted to wait and see if center Cam Jurgens would be healthy and ready to go.
However, Philadelphia Inquirer insider Jeff McLane is reporting that Jurgens did not have a good workout pregame and he will likely be out for today's game against the Commanders.
READ MORE: NFL punishes Lions' Jameson Williams for obscene celebration during Commanders-Lions game
Jurgens, 25, started all but one game at center this season for the Eagles following the retirement of Jason Kelce.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has only taken snaps from Kelce and Jurgens, but in Philly's most important game of the season, that duty will go to Landon Dickerson, who has been the team's left guard this season.
Tyler Steen will replace Jurgens in the starting lineup at left guard.
Kickoff between the Commanders and Eagles is set for 3 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on FOX.
UPDATE: Jurgens has been listed as active, but he is unexpected to start.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Kliff Kingsbury unsure if he’ll interview with Saints, focused on Commanders’ NFC Championship
• Commanders' LB Frankie Luvu has high expectations ahead of Eagles bout
• Jayden Daniels savage message gives spark to Commanders vs. Eagles