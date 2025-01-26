Commander Country

Eagles rule key player out vs. Commanders

The Washington Commanders will face a Philadelphia Eagles offensive line that isn't at 100 percent.

Dec 29, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles center Cam Jurgens (51) against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field.
The Washington Commanders are playing the Philadelphia Eagles in today's NFC Championship game, but both teams will be without key players in the trenches.

The Commanders ruled out defensive tackle Daron Payne prior to today's game, but the Eagles wanted to wait and see if center Cam Jurgens would be healthy and ready to go.

However, Philadelphia Inquirer insider Jeff McLane is reporting that Jurgens did not have a good workout pregame and he will likely be out for today's game against the Commanders.

Jurgens, 25, started all but one game at center this season for the Eagles following the retirement of Jason Kelce.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has only taken snaps from Kelce and Jurgens, but in Philly's most important game of the season, that duty will go to Landon Dickerson, who has been the team's left guard this season.

Tyler Steen will replace Jurgens in the starting lineup at left guard.

Kickoff between the Commanders and Eagles is set for 3 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on FOX.

UPDATE: Jurgens has been listed as active, but he is unexpected to start.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

