Jets hire new GM; Commanders keep Lance Newmark
Washington Commanders assistant general manager Lance Newmark was one of the finalists to become the next general manager of the New York Jets.
However, the Jets are flying in a different direction.
"A new GM in New York: Jets are hiring Broncos assistant G.M. Darren Mougey as their new general manager, per sources," ESPN insider Adam Schefter tweeted.
"Mougey has worked with three head coaches who reached the Super Bowl: Sean Payton, Gary Kubiak and John Fox. Mougey was a part of two Super Bowl teams, and the Broncos believe he played a key role in Denver’s resurgence this year."
Newmark has been the No. 2 for the Commanders this season after the team hired Adam Peters in January 2024 from the San Francisco 49ers, and he has played a massive role in the team's jump from 4-13 to the NFC Championship.
With Newmark not taking the Jets job, it looks like he will be back with the Commanders in 2025. However, if Washington continues to ride this wave of success, Newmark may not be with the Commanders for much longer.
