Eagles top free agent named candidate to sign with Commanders

The Washington Commanders could look to sign one of the Philadelphia Eagles' best free agents this offseason.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams (93) celebrates a fumble recovery in the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders have some potential moving around on the defensive line, and that could change how free agency looks for the team.

Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox named the Commanders as a potential landing spot for Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams (93) against the New York Jets
Williams switching sides?

"Few players improved their stock in 2024 as much as Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams. The 25-year-old (26 in April) recorded seven tackles for loss, five sacks, 10 quarterback hits and 12 QB pressures during the regular season and made an even bigger impression during Super Bowl LIX," Knox writes.

"Williams finished the championship game with four tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble.

"Washington's need for defensive line help isn't as glaring, but partnering Williams with Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen would give the Commanders a stellar front. Washington also has $79.5 million in projected cap space."

Adding Williams on a long-term deal could also give the Commanders an opportunity to cut Allen or Payne if their value begins to shrink.

While defensive line isn't the biggest need for the Commanders, adding one of the best free agents in the league while also taking him away from a division rival could be a strong move for Washington.

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

