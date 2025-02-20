Eagles top free agent named candidate to sign with Commanders
The Washington Commanders have some potential moving around on the defensive line, and that could change how free agency looks for the team.
Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox named the Commanders as a potential landing spot for Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams.
READ MORE: Commanders rival Eagles already preparing for title defense
Williams switching sides?
"Few players improved their stock in 2024 as much as Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams. The 25-year-old (26 in April) recorded seven tackles for loss, five sacks, 10 quarterback hits and 12 QB pressures during the regular season and made an even bigger impression during Super Bowl LIX," Knox writes.
"Williams finished the championship game with four tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble.
"Washington's need for defensive line help isn't as glaring, but partnering Williams with Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen would give the Commanders a stellar front. Washington also has $79.5 million in projected cap space."
Adding Williams on a long-term deal could also give the Commanders an opportunity to cut Allen or Payne if their value begins to shrink.
While defensive line isn't the biggest need for the Commanders, adding one of the best free agents in the league while also taking him away from a division rival could be a strong move for Washington.
READ MORE: Report says Commanders' NFC East Division rival selling minority stake in franchise
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Could the Commanders be in play to land massive help on the offensive line in free agency?
• Commanders star could become cap casualty this offseason
• Commanders linked to future Hall of Fame linebacker in free agency
• Did the Washington Commanders have the best 2024 rookie class?