Washington Commanders, Brian Robinson, and Austin Ekeler a 'Match Made in Heaven'
Part of the Washington Commanders overhaul this offseason was about brining in not just new blood, but the right blood.
So when everyone outside of the Commanders hierarchy was clamoring for the next hot new head coach, managing partner Josh Harris and general manager Adam Peters - who himself was the hot new GM - brought in Dan Quinn.
Washington didn't go for the new guy, they went for the correct guy, just like they did with running back Austin Ekeler who said earlier this offseason he decided to leave the Los Angeles Chargers because they wanted a running back he just knew he isn't going to be at this stage in his career.
"I know I'm going to be one of those backs that's going to catch it and run the ball. And then when I've had the most success, it's been usually when we have some type of tandem where we have someone else that can relieve me."- Austin Ekeler, Washington Commanders RB
"So we're going into the off-season and there was that clip that was going around of me talking about the Chargers wanting to hand the ball off to running back 300 times a year. And it was true, it was true. And if you look at my stats, if you go back, I have never had the ball handed off to me 300 times a year. And so hey, that's just not the type of player that I am that they're looking for in their scheme. And so it's like, 'Alright, let's go find a new partner. Let's go find a new dance partner,' Ekeler told Rich Eisen of The Rich Eisen Show as he repeated the well-known story while adding further context. "It doesn't mean I don't want the ball, it just means I know I'm going to be one of those backs that's going to catch it and run the ball. And then when I've had the most success, it's been usually when we have some type of tandem where we have someone else that can relieve me."
With the Commanders that running mate is going to be third-year running back Brian Robinson Jr. who some project to be the primary back while Ekeler will actually do the relieving. Ultimately, it doesn't really matter in the grand scheme of things who starts the game, outside of contract negotiations.
But Ekeler knows he wasn't just brought in to help on the field, he's coming in to help out in the locker room, meeting rooms, and on the practice field. Culture, they call it, and Ekeler has a hand in helping establish a new one in Washington.
"They wanted to have some new leadership coming in, so they're bringing in some of these older guys," Ekeler continued. "I've been a captain on the Chargers for the last few years as well. And it seemed like a match made in heaven for going back to some of my roots, but also building a new culture out in Washington."
