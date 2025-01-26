Fight breaks out between Marshon Lattimore and AJ Brown during Commanders-Eagles game
In the 2nd quarter, tempers have flared in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders.
It involved Eagles receiver AJ Brown and Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who engaged in a shoving match after Philadelphia’s third touchdown of the game.
After the successful tush push for six, Brown and Lattimore both grabbed each other, leading to Brown ripping off Lattimore’s helmet.
Lattimore was flagged for unnecessary roughness, while Brown got off scot-free. This appeared to be brewing as Brown and Lattimore came face-to-face and were jawing with one another on the play prior.
Fortunately for Washington, the penalty didn’t cost them. Philadelphia went for the two-point conversion at the one-yard line and Washington stuffed it.
