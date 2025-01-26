Commanders vs. Eagles NFC Championship first quarter updates
All eyes are on Lincoln Financial Field as the Washington Commanders square off against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship. The Commanders are looking to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl.
The Commanders' rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels enters the game under the bright lights, continuing to showcase poise and maturity beyond his years. Daniels has been a catalyst for the offensive resurgence, working in sync with key playmakers like Terry McLaurin and Zach Ertz to keep the team competitive in crucial moments.
On the other side, Jalen Hurts and the Eagles boast one of the league’s most balanced attacks. Their powerful run game, featuring Hurts and Barkley, will test the Washington defensive front. As kickoff approaches, fans can expect a hard-fought battle.
PREGAME
- Commanders Inactives: QB Jeff Driskel (emergency 3rd quarterback), WR K.J. Osborne, CB Michael Davis, RB Chris Rodriguez Jr., LB Dominique Hampton, G Sam Cosmi, DT Daron Payne
- Eagles Inactives: QB Tanner McKee (emergency 3rd quarterback), CB Eli Ricks, DB Lewis Cine, OL Nick Gates, G/T Darian Kinnard, G Trevor Keegan, WR Anias Smith
1st Quarter
- The NFC Championship is underway. The Eagles won the toss and have deferred. McCaffrey kneels on the kickoff return. Commanders take the ball on the 30 yard line.
- Daniels with the first snap of the game and Eagles defense pressures him. He scrambles a little and then is sacked. Quick throw to Zach Ertz for a gain of 3 yards. Daniels to McLaurin for a gain of 7 yards. Daniel attempted throw to Ekeler is knocked down.
- Daniels zips the ball to Bates for for 4 yards. 3rd and 6, Daniels with a low throw to Zaccheous, he gets up and gets the first down. Hand off to Robinson, he runs to the left. He gaines 5 yards. Daniels zips one to Ertz but the pass is incomplete.
- Daniels scrambles then throws deep to Ekeler. It's nearly intercepted. 4th and 5, Daniels to the far side to Ertz for a Commanders first down. Quick throw inside to Zaccheous for 5 yards. Hand to Robinson, run to the left for 3 yards. Pass to Zaccheous is incomplete.
- 4th and 2, Commanders go for it. Daniels couldn't find anyone open, so he scrambles for the first down. Hand off to Ekeler. He runs to the left but only gains a yard. Low catch to Crowder but skips off the ground into his hands. Pass is incomplete.
- 17th play of the opening drive. Pass to Ekeler to the left for 6 yards. Short of the first down. Commanders go for the three points and its good. Commanders are on the board first. 3-0.
- Will Shipley on the kick return for the Eagles for 36 yards. Hurts shovel pass to Barkely. He runs to the left for 60 yards and an Eagles TOUCHDOWN. Extra point is GOOD. Eagles on the board and in the lead 7-3.
- McCaffrey on the return, runs into his own man. He gets 23 yards. Ekeler on the run for 4 yards. Daniels over the middle to Ertz. Shy of the first down. Hand off to Robinson up the middle for the Commanders first down. Dyami Brown with the catch and run, ball is pushed out and FUMBLED. Turnover on downs. Eagles ball.
- Hurts quick throw to AJ Brown but its incomplete. Hurts to Goedert for 10 yards and first down. Hurts to deep apss to Devontae Smith for 20 yards. Hand off to Gainwell up the middle. He gaines 3 yards. Hurts roll out to AJ Brown for 11 yards and a first down. Hurts hand off to Barkley up the right and Eagles TOUCHDOWN. Eagles extend the lead 14-3.
