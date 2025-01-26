Commander Country

Giants GM Joe Schoen’s son told him to draft Commanders' Jayden Daniels

A draft day take from the son of New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen has come true, and Washington Commanders fans should be thrilled.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 18, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws a pass during the first quarter against Detroit Lions in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
Jan 18, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws a pass during the first quarter against Detroit Lions in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
It's been nine months since the Washington Commanders selected Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 overall pick, and now they find themselves already in the NFC Championship.

It's been instant success for the Commanders that isn't solely because of the decision to draft Daniels, but it's a huge part of it.

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen, who held the No. 6 overall pick in the draft last spring, asked his son who the team should take on draft night, and he told him Daniels.

Schoen responded to his son saying Daniels wouldn't be available by the time the Giants would pick, and he was right. Daniels went No. 2 while the Giants took wide receiver Malik Nabers with the No. 6 overall pick.

So in hindsight, the Giants shouldn't feel super disappointed to not have Daniels since there wasn't a chance for him to go to New York anyway. However, Giants (and Dallas Cowboys) fans will have to sit on the sidelines watching their NFC East rivals Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles compete in this afternoon's NFC Championship Game.

