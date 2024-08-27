First Washington Commanders Roster Moves and Reports Coming In as Team Waives WR/KR
The biggest move ahead of cutdown day for the Washington Commanders has likely already been made.
Trading third-year receiver Jahan Dotson to the Philadelphia Eagles sent shockwaves through the NFL community as teams were stunned by the move and the fact the Commanders opted to trade him within the division.
But it was just the first of several moves to come for Washington, with the latest - and first report of cutdown day - coming from the same group on Tuesday morning.
Both reporters Ben Standig of The Athletic and Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reported Tuesday morning the Commanders are releasing wide receiver and kick return specialist Davion Davis.
Standig and Jhabvala are expected to be at the forefront of most roster move reports coming out of Washington today as the team goes through the painful process of trimming it's roster down to 53.
The two are also reporting that tight end Cole Turner and defensive tackle John Ridgeway are being shopped for potential trades.
Many who have observed the Commanders this preseason and training camp have speculated Turner may not have done enough to warrant holding the team's fourth tight end spot on the depth chart while Ridgeway has gained a lot of local favor as an ideal member of the initial roster.
Jhabvala is also reporting the team is parting ways with cornerback Nick Whiteside II, the first defensive player released from the Washington roster today.
